Innospec (IOSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Innospec has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. Innospec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Innospec will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $127,419.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,758.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 6,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $542,749.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,519,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,984 shares of company stock worth $2,382,501. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Innospec by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Innospec by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innospec by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

