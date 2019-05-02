INGENICO/ADR (INGIY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised INGENICO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS:INGIY opened at $17.00 on Monday. INGENICO/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

