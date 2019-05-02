Inflarx (IFRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Inflarx in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Inflarx from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inflarx from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inflarx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of -0.84. Inflarx has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the third quarter worth about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 29.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

