Independent Research Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (MTX) a €213.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €213.00 ($247.67) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($212.79) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €201.35 ($234.13).

Shares of MTX opened at €208.70 ($242.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.77. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €142.90 ($166.16) and a one year high of €211.30 ($245.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

