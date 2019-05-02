Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has increased its dividend by an average of 32.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $518.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Robert N. Shuster sold 5,255 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $122,178.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/independent-bank-co-mi-ibcp-announces-0-18-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.