Imperial Capital Weighs in on Roan Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (ROAN)

Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN) – Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roan Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Roan Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Roan Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

OTCMKTS ROAN opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Roan Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $19.82.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million.

In other news, insider Tony Maranto purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roan Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roan Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

