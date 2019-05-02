Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Town Sports International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Town Sports International’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. Town Sports International had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLUB opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Town Sports International has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

In other Town Sports International news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 58,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $313,525.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,679.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp bought 38,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $205,304.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,840,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,720.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,543 shares of company stock worth $545,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in Town Sports International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Town Sports International by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

