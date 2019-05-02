Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,138.33 ($41.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on IMB. Citigroup raised Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total value of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

LON IMB opened at GBX 2,410 ($31.49) on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a one year high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.