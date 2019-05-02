Imperial Brands (IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,870 ($37.50) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,082.86 ($40.28).

LON:IMB traded down GBX 51.50 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,358.50 ($30.82). The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total value of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

