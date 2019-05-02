IMPALA PLATINUM/S (IMPUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get IMPALA PLATINUM/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:IMPUY remained flat at $$3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,352. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.