II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Stake Boosted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIVI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of II-VI by 578.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.97. 17,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,591. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.93 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.93%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $556,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,657 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIVI. Benchmark upped their target price on II-VI from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Stake Boosted by Janney Capital Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/ii-vi-inc-iivi-stake-boosted-by-janney-capital-management-llc.html.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.