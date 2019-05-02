IDEX Co. (IEX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for IDEX in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $159.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $322,510.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,510.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

