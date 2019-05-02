IBI Group (IBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.60 million.

IBG stock opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$3.67 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of $155.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.57.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

