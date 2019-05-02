Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.44 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 157.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $783,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 179,438 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $53.28 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Separately, Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

