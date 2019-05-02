IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.90 Million

Brokerages expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to post $313.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.20 million and the lowest is $311.80 million. IBERIABANK posted sales of $310.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

IBKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

IBKC stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 574,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Angus R. Cooper II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.24 per share, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony J. Restel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $518,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $938,329. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

