IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.83.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $128.80 and a 12-month high of $233.39.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,478. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,880,000 after purchasing an additional 890,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,259,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,663,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,183,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,697,000 after purchasing an additional 242,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,518.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,201,000 after purchasing an additional 175,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

