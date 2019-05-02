I0Coin Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (I0C)

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, I0Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. I0Coin has a total market capitalization of $232,539.00 and $0.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I0Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004309 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About I0Coin

I0Coin (CRYPTO:I0C) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2011. I0Coin’s total supply is 20,995,783 coins. The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . I0Coin’s official website is izerocoin.org

Buying and Selling I0Coin

I0Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I0Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I0Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I0Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

