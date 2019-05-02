Huntsman Sees Unusually High Options Volume (HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,514 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,328% compared to the average volume of 386 call options.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

HUN stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.21. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Huntsman by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 769,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 296,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

