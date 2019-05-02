Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 590 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $101.69.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
