Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $101.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 590 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/howe-rusling-inc-sells-590-shares-of-spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy.html.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.