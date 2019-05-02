Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $34,000 Position in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 54.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,973,000 after purchasing an additional 602,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in NetEase by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,562,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NetEase by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,359,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 925,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,849,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “mkt perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $319.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

NetEase stock opened at $285.37 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. NetEase had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $34,000 Position in NetEase Inc (NTES)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/howe-rusling-inc-has-34000-position-in-netease-inc-ntes.html.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.