Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.82 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $354,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

