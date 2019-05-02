Horizen Price Up 15% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.24 or 0.00149703 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BiteBTC, DragonEX and Graviex. Horizen has a market capitalization of $52.44 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.01088132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00304687 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00023723 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002047 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003633 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 6,362,150 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Cryptopia, COSS and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.