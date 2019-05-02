Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,737,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,230,000 after acquiring an additional 558,951 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 363,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $69,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $89,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOPE stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/hope-bancorp-inc-hope-shares-sold-by-bridge-city-capital-llc.html.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.