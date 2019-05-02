HomeStreet (HMST) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HMST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. FIG Partners upgraded HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.40.

HMST traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 48,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,436. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 794,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 317,139 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 475.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,735,000 after purchasing an additional 114,209 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 709.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 575.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

