HomeStreet (HMST) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. FIG Partners downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on HomeStreet to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

HMST opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.33 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,735,000 after purchasing an additional 114,209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 56.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

