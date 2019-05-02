Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hill-Rom in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s FY2020 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $108.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $714.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.59 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 8,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,308,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,991 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

