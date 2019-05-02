Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27314-1.3503 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.50-2.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.90. 2,111,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,190. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/herbalife-nutrition-hlf-updates-q2-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.