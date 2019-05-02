Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

HSII has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. 556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,689. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $684.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 273,915 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

