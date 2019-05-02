Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 823,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.50. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $32.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $112.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.57 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,744.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,402,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,353,121 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

