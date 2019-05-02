Head-To-Head Review: Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) vs. Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK)

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) and Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank Of The Ozarks and Two Rivers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Of The Ozarks 0 0 4 1 3.20 Two Rivers Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank Of The Ozarks presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.37%. Two Rivers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.36%. Given Bank Of The Ozarks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank Of The Ozarks is more favorable than Two Rivers Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank Of The Ozarks and Two Rivers Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Of The Ozarks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Two Rivers Bancorp $50.02 million 2.61 $11.21 million $1.31 11.51

Two Rivers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Of The Ozarks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Of The Ozarks and Two Rivers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Of The Ozarks N/A N/A N/A Two Rivers Bancorp 21.98% 10.05% 1.06%

Dividends

Bank Of The Ozarks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Two Rivers Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Two Rivers Bancorp pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Of The Ozarks has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Two Rivers Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Bank Of The Ozarks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Bank Of The Ozarks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Two Rivers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank Of The Ozarks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Two Rivers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank Of The Ozarks beats Two Rivers Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans, such as loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; and government guaranteed loans comprising SBA and FSA guaranteed loans. The company's loan products also consist of commercial and industrial loans, and leases; and agricultural loans, including loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage lending; treasury management services, such as wholesale lock box services; remote deposit capture services; and trust and wealth management services comprising financial planning, money management, custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. Further, the company provides real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; online and mobile banking services consisting of electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit, gift, and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 253 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. Bank of the Ozarks was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans consisting of single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, ACH, direct deposit, coin counting, night depository, corporate business, and telephone and Internet banking services; and safe deposit boxes, debit and ATM cards, money orders, wire transfers, and automated teller machines. It operates 14 branches and 2 loan production offices in Monmouth, Middlesex, Union, and Ocean Counties, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp and changed its name to Two River Bancorp in June 2013. Two River Bancorp was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

