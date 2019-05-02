Head-To-Head Review: Alphatec (ATEC) versus Delcath Systems (DCTH)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alphatec and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -31.60% -95.01% -18.10% Delcath Systems -893.18% N/A -296.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $91.69 million 1.82 -$28.98 million ($0.58) -6.16 Delcath Systems $2.71 million 0.72 -$45.11 million N/A N/A

Alphatec has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphatec beats Delcath Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

