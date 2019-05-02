Head-To-Head Contrast: TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) & Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

77.4% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TherapeuticsMD and Leap Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 0 0 4 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 283.25%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 517.65%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than TherapeuticsMD.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -823.71% -127.34% -71.34% Leap Therapeutics N/A -255.29% -94.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Leap Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $16.10 million 63.51 -$132.62 million ($0.59) -7.19 Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.68

Leap Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TherapeuticsMD. TherapeuticsMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms. The company also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. In addition, it commercializes IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.