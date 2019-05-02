HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MacroGenics (MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.94% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Our 12-month, $39 price target for shares of MacroGenics is based on a 12-year DCF-driven sum-of-the-parts analysis. Our DCF is driven by: beta of 1.8, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 11.5%, and tax rate of 15% beginning in FY 2027. (18%), flotetuzumab (16%) together represent our full target. Risks potentially incurred investing in this stock include: clinical and development, financial, regulatory and reimbursement, and commercial.””

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGNX. Raymond James upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

MGNX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,605. The firm has a market cap of $818.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.90. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 63.22% and a negative net margin of 285.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $53,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $203,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,762 shares of company stock worth $258,567 in the last 90 days. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,150,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 293,527 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 441.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

