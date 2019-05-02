Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

