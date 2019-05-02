Harris (HRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harris (NYSE:HRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harris is likely to be affected by security breach through cyber attack or insider threats. It is also susceptible to the risk of fluctuations in currency exchange rates owing to its international operations. Increasing cost of operations is likely to contract profitability over the long term. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, Harris’ business will likely be augmented by its merger with L3 Technologies. The combined firm, L3 Harris Technologies, will be a global defense technology leader, creating more opportunities for employment and investment growth. From fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2018, Harris’ revenues have improved at a compound annual growth rate of 16.7%, reflecting solid order trends and healthy growth dynamics. Moreover, the new tax law, which reduces corporate tax rate significantly, is a huge positive for Harris.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

HRS stock opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harris will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Harris by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter worth $46,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

