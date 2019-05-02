Halcon Resources (HK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Halcon Resources from $13.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Halcon Resources stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 3,905,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,394. The company has a market capitalization of $203.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Halcon Resources has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halcon Resources will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,159,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,829 shares in the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,039,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 324,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,831,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter.

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

