Griffon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Griffon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Griffon to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,695. The firm has a market cap of $917.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $510.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.74 million. Griffon had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Griffon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. The company's Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses, as well as long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

