Greene King (GNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Greene King (LON:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GNK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Greene King from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Greene King in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greene King currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 670 ($8.75).

Shares of LON:GNK opened at GBX 614.40 ($8.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.12. Greene King has a one year low of GBX 466.90 ($6.10) and a one year high of GBX 704.40 ($9.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

In related news, insider Richard Smothers acquired 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £37,793.50 ($49,383.90).

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

