Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great Ajax (AJX) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.20” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/great-ajax-ajx-sets-new-52-week-high-at-14-20.html.
About Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.