Great Ajax (AJX) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.20

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great Ajax (AJX) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.20” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/great-ajax-ajx-sets-new-52-week-high-at-14-20.html.

About Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.