Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $18.80 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 353.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.39.

MDT stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

