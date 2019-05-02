GrafTech International (EAF) Trading Up 5% on Strong Earnings

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 1,821,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,270,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.36 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 45.06% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.93 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 46.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

