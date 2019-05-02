Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOCO. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gocompare.Com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 113.83 ($1.49).

LON:GOCO opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Thursday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of $368.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.97.

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, analysts anticipate that Gocompare.Com Group will post 704 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Wood purchased 17,783,588 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,381,496.32 ($14,871,940.83). Also, insider Adrian Webb purchased 15,000 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,936.10). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,798,988 shares of company stock worth $1,139,169,797.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

