GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 859,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151,807 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GNC were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in GNC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GNC by 78.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in GNC by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 240,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in GNC during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GNC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNC opened at $2.11 on Thursday. GNC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.93.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GNC had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNC. ValuEngine raised GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GNC in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GNC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

