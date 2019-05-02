Global Payments (GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.95-6.12 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.95-6.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $147.50.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $425,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,577.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,329 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 114.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 82.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 182.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

