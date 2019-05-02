Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,776 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,879,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,755,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,241,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $790,738,000 after buying an additional 1,786,881 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,422. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-shares-bought-by-boston-financial-mangement-llc.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.