Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 115,171 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 753,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 214,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,246,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 126,514 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

