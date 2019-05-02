Genworth Financial (GNW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.51. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genworth Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,673,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,420,000 after buying an additional 1,689,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,142,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,245,000 after buying an additional 709,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,142,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,245,000 after buying an additional 709,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,101,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,035,000 after buying an additional 680,311 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,645,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after buying an additional 4,100,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

