Genworth Financial (GNW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Shares of GNW opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.51. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,673,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,420,000 after buying an additional 1,689,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,142,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,245,000 after buying an additional 709,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,142,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,245,000 after buying an additional 709,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,101,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,035,000 after buying an additional 680,311 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,645,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after buying an additional 4,100,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
