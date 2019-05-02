GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Issues Earnings Results

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 122.89% and a negative net margin of 71.40%. The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. GenMark Diagnostics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

GNMK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,109. The company has a market capitalization of $412.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.55. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,988.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $34,261.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 909,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,901.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,499 shares of company stock worth $911,454 in the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. FMR LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,393,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,613,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/genmark-diagnostics-gnmk-issues-earnings-results.html.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.