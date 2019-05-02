General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,521 shares of company stock worth $4,337,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

