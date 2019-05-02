Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gemphire Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Gemphire Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,394. Gemphire Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $17.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.04.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 645,822 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

